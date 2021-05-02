Another Oswego resident finds independence

OSWEGO - An Oswego county resident now has access to the community thanks to a collaborative project to build a ramp for their home. The staff and students of the Oswego County Center for Instruction Technology and Innovation (CiTi), ARISE and Raby’s Home Center made this a win-win for everyone.
The resident now has access to shop, work and visit with friends thanks to the new ramp.
Oswego CiTi students received about four hours of hands-on training from ARISE Community Outreach Liaison Jim Karasek and Scott Pecoy, the ARISE Ramp Coordinator before installing the ramp.
Raby’s Home Center benefited from the project and ARISE again, supported its mission as an Independent Living Center (ILC), to promote the full inclusion of people with disabilities in the community.
If anyone would like to become involved with the ARISE Ramp Program, contact Scott Pecoy at ARISE by phone: 315-602-4938 or by email at specoy@ariseinc.org
People can also contact Jim Karasek, ARISE Community Outreach Liaison by phone: 315-602-4931 or by email at jkarasek@ariseinc.org.
