ANTWERP — Hunter R. Doxtater’s mother uses the word resilient after her son was in a crash, then diagnosed with a rare type of cancer before he all but beat it with chemo.
Mr. Doxtater, a future firefighter or EMT from Antwerp, was 17 years old when he got into a crash last April. He was largely unharmed in the crash, but a scan done out of precaution revealed three masses in his body. After several appointments and no diagnoses, Mr. Doxtater was finally diagnosed with nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare type of lymphoma that tends to grow more slowly.
Back then, it was feared that he was going to lose a lung, but now it appears he’s doing much better. He has finished a marathon of chemotherapy and his latest scan showed the cancer was gone.
“He still needed his last two treatments but we know the chemo worked,” his mother, Amanda R. Doxtater, said. “A long tunnel but we see the light at the end.”
Mr. Doxtater is home now in Antwerp, and in the meantime, his cousin, Alicia Reed, has organized a walk for him. The event is set for Sunday in Antwerp. By herself, she vowed to run 100 miles in the month of January — all to raise money for her cousin.
She’s been running during her lunch breaks at work and in figure eights around her kitchen at home.
“You gotta do what you gotta do,” she said. “I don’t have a treadmill at home and I’m not running in this weather.”
The goal is to share the journey with family, friends and strangers in hopes that they will get involved and donate. She also wants people to join in for her 100 miles, and she doesn’t care if they walk, swim, jump or skip.
“You’re not guaranteed any money,” she said. “It’s based on hope. You hope that people will be like ‘OK she’s actually doing this, we’ll support her.’”
This is her second time running 100 miles in a month for charity. Her first time doing it was to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. She raised about $300 then, but now she wants to rally her community.
“There is so much negative today,” she said. “I might not be able to help the world but I could help a couple people locally, you know?”
Anyone is welcome to join the walk, starting at 1 p.m. Ms. Reed asks that people gather on Main Street in Antwerp. It doesn’t matter if they’re in their cars. Signs are encouraged. She and a few others are going to start at Mr. Doxtater’s house and start walking down Main Street to the school, then back to his house.
Ms. Reed has raised well over $500. Visit the GoFundMe page, called “100 miles for Hunter,” at wdt.me/100ForHunter.
