Anything goes virtual Rover Run 2020

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Humane Society will host their annual Rover Run a little differently this year by going virtual.
Registration is available online up until Oct. 12, but registration must be completed by Sept. 16 to guarantee a race shirt. Registration for runners and walkers starts at $10 per person.
Participants can then run or walk with their pet anywhere they want, at any time up until Oct. 12 and just report results. This is a perfect opportunity to stay active, play with pets, and support a local animal welfare organization.
For those who want be involved but who are not running enthusiasts, there will also be a variety of online photo and video contests to participate in. Prizes include a variety of gift cards and certificates to local businesses.
Visit the Oswego County Humane Society’s website for registration information at https://oswegohumane.org/event/roverrun2020/ or by calling the office at 315-207-1070. Proceeds from the event will benefit Oswego County Humane Society.
The 2020 Rover Run is supported by the following businesses: GS Steamers, Highland Animal Hospital, Scriba Electric, Inc., J&A Mechanical, Laborers’ Local 633, Fulton Savings Bank, UA Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 267, The Palladium-Times and The Valley News. Sponsorships are still available. For information call the office at 315-207-1070.
