Appetizers for autism this April

OSWEGO - Vona’s Restaurant is once again doing their part this April to increase Autism Awareness one appetizer at a time. During the month of April, proceeds from every appetizer purchased will benefit the Oswego County Autism Task Force (OCATF) and their mission to enhance the lives of those touched by Autism Spectrum Disorder. Pictured are: Sammy Haight, Elizabeth Haight, David Haight of Vona’s Restaurant, and Tammy Thompson, OCATF.
