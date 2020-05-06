CANTON — Applications for a new 2020 grant fund through the Northern New York Community Foundation are being accepted from charitable organizations, churches, cemeteries or governmental entities that serve St. Lawrence County residents.
The Rock Charitable Fund, a permanent component fund of the foundation, is offering grant support to qualified organizations whose missions and efforts align with the fund’s charitable purposes throughout St. Lawrence County, which include the maintenance and preservation of churches and cemeteries; the preservation and maintenance of places of legitimate historical significance; and to benefit and/or assist veterans of the United States military who reside in the county for their medical and/or recreational needs.
Requests for funding will not be considered for work that begins before Dec. 31.
The fund was established in 2019 through a bequest from St. Lawrence County resident and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Army Marjorie J. Rock, who passed away in February 2017 at the age of 96.
To learn more about Ms. Rock and her foundation, visit http://wdt.me/mazDuV
Grants in support of veterans will only be awarded to qualified organizations and cannot be made directly to individuals.
In a news release, Northern New York Community Foundation Executive Director Rande S. Richardson said “because of the thoughtful and enduring way this legacy was designed, it has the potential to provide support for projects and programs that might not have as much access to other funding sources.”
Organizations who contact the foundation will receive guidance in partnering to best fulfill Ms. Rock’s intentions, Mr. Richardson said.
The foundation administers the Rock Charitable Fund in collaboration with a six-member St. Lawrence County-based board of advisors that will review applications and make funding recommendations.
The advisors include Ruth McWilliams, South Colton; Sarah Maneely, Canton; Fred Hanss, Hannawa Falls; Keith Zimmerman, Canton; Erik Backus, Potsdam; and Philip Paige, Madrid.
Successful applicants will have up to three years to complete their project or program. Up to a total of $100,000 in grant funding is available, and successful applicants may receive full or partial funding of their requested amount.
However, applicants are strongly encouraged to contact the Community Foundation to discuss requested amounts and project details before submitting grant proposals.
Complete grant proposals must be postmarked or received at the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601, no later than Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Grant decisions will be made in early 2021.
Applications and guidelines for the Rock Charitable Fund may be accessed online at http://wdt.me/8S9V4a.
Contact Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs, with any application or grant questions at 315-782-7110, or by email, at kraig@nnycf.org.
