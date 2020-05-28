Aqua Spa Float Center gives back to local nursing home workers

OSWEGO – Aqua Spa Float Center’s Mother’s Day buy one, give one promotion concluded with a donation of ten $50 gift certificates to each of the six partnering nursing home and assisted care facilities. For every Mother’s Day gift certificate sold, Aqua Spa Owners Tammy Wilkinson and Terry LeRoi gave a gift card of equal value as a thank you to staff who are caring for the communities most vulnerable people during these unprecedented times. Wilkinson said this campaign was an inspiring success and directly supports Oswego’s community nursing home staff at The Manor at Seneca Hill, Morningstar Residential Care Facility, The Gardens by Morningstar, St. Luke Health Services, St. Francis Commons and Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation Center.
“We’re so thankful for the outpouring of community support, and grateful for the partnerships with each of the nursing homes. Their staffs are working so hard to care for loved ones and deserve the gift of rest and relaxation. We are grateful to give back to the Oswego community,” said Wilkinson.
These gift certificates do not expire and will be available for use on any service they offer including float therapy, cryotherapy, infrared sauna, salt therapy, oxygen bar and massage when their sanctuary opens later this year.
For additional information on the Aqua Spa Float Center and Wellness Boutique and other upcoming events visit their website at www.aquaspafloatcenter.com, Facebook/Aqua-Spa-Float-Center-Wellness-Boutique, Instagram/aquaspafloatcenter, or by phone at (518) 253-6930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.