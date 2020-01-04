Arconic employees Help breast cancer Patients

Employees of Arconic, Massena, recently made a donation to the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Foundation after holding their fifth annual Hard Hats for October. The funds will be support breast cancer navigation at the Center For Cancer Care, Potsdam. Pictured, from left are, back row Tony Burgos; Bob Green; Tim Allan; Jay Fuller; Kathy Carranza; Trina Reome; Dane Ames; and Stee Rombough; and front row, Becky Garrant; Rachel Provost; April Grant, CPH foundation executive director; Becky Good; Tim Long; and Eowyn Hewey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.