WATERTOWN — The first Monument to Monument run and walk will take place at Watertown’s Thompson Park on May 21 before the Armed Forces Day parade downtown.
“The whole idea is to strengthen that bond between Fort Drum and our community,” said April A. Young, marketing director for the Watertown Family YMCA.
The race will begin and end at the Climb to Glory monument at the park, and the route will head toward the golf course, and then down Gotham Street before going through the trails of the park.
Participants may run a timed 5K, or sign up for the 3K, which can either be run or walked and goes around the top of the park and back.
At the monument, a stage will be set up for presentations from Fort Drum officials, Ms. Young said.
One of the pre-race keynote speakers is expected to be the 10th Mountain Division Commanding General.
Participants will race alongside active military personnel, retired veterans and the National Guard.
Senior leaders and soldiers have volunteered to run as well as City Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith.
“We just felt this a great, great way to say ‘Hey, thank you,’” Ms. Young said. “Civilians and military running side by side, it’s a real bond there that really says ‘Hey, you know, we’re here. We thank you for your service, we’re honoring you, and you are part of our community.’”
The YMCA has worked with Fort Drum in a variety of ways over the years, including through a “children’s waiting room,” where military families with deployed loved ones can drop off their children while they go to appointments. Military families are also offered discounts for sports programs at the YMCA.
A similar walk/run was held in 2019. That one started on Fort Drum and ended at the monument, but this year’s will start and end at the monument.
“So the idea is come to the race, cheer on the people running the race,” Ms. Young said. “It’s your opportunity to do either, and then head on down into Watertown and finish up with the parade.”
The plan is to make this an Armed Forces Day tradition.
“It’s just a great visual demonstration of our support,” Ms. Young said.
People can add their own messages of support for members of the military along the path.
“As they’re running back in to the race at the end, they’re going to see some signage with different messages from the community just saying how much we appreciate our Fort Drum community,” Ms. Young said.
Sign up online at wdt.me/monumentrun. Prices for YMCA members, military members and Watertown residents are $55 for a timed 5K run, a T-shirt and a lawn sign. The timed 5K run and T-shirt are together $30. For the untimed 3K walk/run, a shirt and lawn sign is $50, and $25 without the sign.
For non-members of the YMCA, non-military members, and non-residents of Watertown, the timed 5K run, shirt and lawn sign is $60, or $35 without the sign. The untimed 3K walk/run, shirt and lawn sign is $55, or $30 without the sign.
Another option is the “no frills, no shirt” option with a lawn sign, which costs $35, or $10 for no sign.
The lawn signs are being made by American Vinyl Signs.
No dogs will be permitted at the event, and all proceeds go toward programming for children at the Watertown Family YMCA.
“Just come on out,” Ms. Young said. “Whether you’re there to cheer, whether you’re there to walk or run … let’s really give a strong turnout to the community to show the military, we hear you, we appreciate, we know you’re there, and we love you for your bravery and your service.”
