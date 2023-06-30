The Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St. The foundation is administering $1 million of Jefferson County's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID Recovery Program to help nonprofits. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation has announced $419,465 in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID Recovery Program to aid to eight organizations that serve Jefferson County residents.

The program is made possible through $1 million in funding that county officials allocated to help nonprofits respond to and recover from the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.