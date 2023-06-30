WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation has announced $419,465 in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID Recovery Program to aid to eight organizations that serve Jefferson County residents.
The program is made possible through $1 million in funding that county officials allocated to help nonprofits respond to and recover from the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jefferson County has partnered with the Community Foundation to administer the federal grant program and steward ARPA State and Local Recovery Funds in accordance with U.S. Treasury guidelines.
Recipients of the first round of Nonprofit COVID Recovery Program of Jefferson County grants are:
■ Hospice of Jefferson County, $222,500 to help recover costs associated with its recent resident facility expansion, specifically design upgrades that include enhanced ventilation and filtration to properly care for patients and safeguard from airborne infections like the COVID-19 virus.
■ Salvation Army of Watertown, $72,000 to help recover expenses the organization accrued through the pandemic as it expanded emergency food programs in response to significant increases in demand for basic and essential needs while food costs soared. Grant funding will be allocated to help cover one year of food and soup kitchen inventory.
■ Family Counseling Service of Northern New York, $60,000 to help address the significant spike in demand for mental health services that soared throughout the pandemic. Family Counseling is working to recruit and retain mental health professionals to support the burgeoning caseload across the county.
■ Jefferson County SPCA, $31,911 to help recover construction cost increases it absorbed during a recent surgical wing renovation that will significantly enhance animal care in the community. The renovation was completed during the pandemic, but rising building material and labor costs forced it to cut essential items from the project.
■ Northpole Fire Company, $12,104 to help the organization secure remaining personal protective equipment and turnout gear for two firefighters. The department was unable to raise enough money during the pandemic due to cancellation of events and activities.
■ Wilna-Champion Transportation Association, $7,000 to support documented losses incurred during the pandemic. The association is funded primarily by donations to provide transportation for an average 100 seniors and disabled persons in and around the Carthage community.
■ Historical Association of South Jefferson, $7,000 to recover monies lost from fundraising events canceled during the pandemic that would have helped the association complete several priority projects at its main campus in Adams.
■ Paynter Senior Center, $6,950 to help the organization recover from documented losses related to the pandemic. Programming for older adults living in St. Lawrence River communities was canceled during the pandemic resulting in a loss of anticipated donations, program fees, and budgeted support from townships.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.