Arts Center celebrates Eagle Scout Project

FULTON - CNY Arts Center announced the completion of an Eagle Scout Project coordinated by Griffin Marriner from Boy Scout Troop 780. A dedication ceremony was held to recognize the project that included building a theatre scene shop in the lower level of the Arts Center.
The new shop provides space for building and painting with a sewing center for making costumes. Sets and props can now be built in the new space and housed for stage productions while an extensive costume and wig collection is neatly categorized with other theatre storage.
“Griffin tackled the critical job of carving a theatre scene shop in the lower level of our new center through planning, organizing, fundraising, and recruiting a team to complete the task,” said Adam Schmidtmann, Artistic Director of Performing Arts. “It required many, many hours of cleaning, sorting, organizing, building storage options and assigning designated work space. It was a significant commitment on his part and we are indebted to him and his team for a fine job!”
The dedication event was attended by State Assemblyman Will Barclay who delivered a citation to Marriner in recognition of his accomplishment. Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels was also in attendance along with Chad Lewis, CNY Arts Center Technical Director who mentored Marriner through the build process developing his carpentry skills. Arts Center Board members were also present with Marriner’s family and fellow Eagle Scouts Jaden Patterson, Sean Hein, and David Cordone.
“It was an impressive sight to see four Eagle Scouts at center stage,” said Nancy Fox, Executive Director, “and to know those young men represent many hours of hard work and volunteerism, learning new skills, displaying exemplary character and great work ethics. It was really inspiring!”
A hand carved wooden plaque recognizing his accomplishment, created by Chris and Anna Van Antwerp, was presented to Marriner and hangs over the entrance to the theatre shop.
Marriner has been an active participant in CNY Arts Center’s programming from the beginning often seen onstage in everything from junior productions to Shakespeare. The Marriner family has volunteered and joined in other activities including older brother Grant as a member of Top Hat Improv Comedy troupe, dad Vance as a contributor to the Writer’s Café, and mom Jen who has served as Box Office Manager, cast photographer on more than one occasion, and coordinator of the 15,000 butterfly project in the recent past.
For more information on the organization visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
