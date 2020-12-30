FULTON — Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay announced the Stockings for Veterans have been delivered to the VA Medical Center in Syracuse in time for Christmas.
Thanks to everyone’s efforts, more than 135 veterans who must spend the Christmas holiday in the VA Medical Center in Syracuse received a stocking filled with personal care items. In addition, the hospital received items to give to veterans as they’re being discharged, such as sweatpants and T-shirts. Leader Barclay said the outpouring from the community was overwhelming.
Many groups, businesses, organizations and individuals made this drive possible including: Thank A Service Member; Fulton Veteran’s Council; American Legion; Fulton Block Builders; Oswego Industries; Language Other Than English (LOTE) Club at G. Ray Bodley High School; Universal Metal Works; Oswego County legislators Brad Trudell, Kern Yerdon and Mike Yerdon; CiTi BOCES students who sewed stockings; Fulton Rotary; North Volney United Methodist Church; Lanigan Elementary first and second graders who made cards; Oswego County Youth Bureau and many other individuals who contributed to the drive over the past three weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.