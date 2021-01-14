OSWEGO — Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay announced that he will host a blood drive to benefit the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15 at the Roy C. McCrobie Building, located at 41 Lake St., Oswego.
“The need for blood donations is always heightened during the winter months, but with so many blood drives cancelled this year, the call for donors of all types is even greater,” Leader Barclay said. “My office hosts a blood drive each May, but with this critical need we wanted to add another event this year to increase awareness and participation.”
Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be 16 to 75 years old (16-year-olds must have parental permission; individuals age 76 and over need a doctor’s note), and cannot have received a tattoo within the past year. Donors are encouraged to eat and be well-hydrated prior to giving blood.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call Assemblyman Barclay’s district office at 315-598-5185 or email barclayw@nyassembly.gov or sign up at the Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org./give-blood to select an appointment time.
