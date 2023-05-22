WATERTOWN — A soaring city landmark that is scheduled to undergo a facelift this summer required some emergency nurturing on Monday.
“With the high winds we’ve been having recently, we noticed some of the deteriorated decorative elements have been falling off the steeple,” said the Rev. Andrew P. Long, pastor of First Presbyterian Church.
The church, at 403 Washington St., is the first house of worship established in Watertown. It traces its roots to 1803, largely paralleling the history of Watertown itself, when church organizers, then of the Congregational denomination, first met in a barn in 1803 Burrville. The faithful constructed their first building at the present site in 1821.
The base of the sidewalk to the tip of the church steeple measures 300 feet. Weather and age have taken their toll on the steeple and church officials plan a restoration project on it to commence this summer.
“We’re not altering the design of the steeple at all,” the Rev. Long said. “We made a commitment from the beginning that we’re going to put it back the way it was originally designed.”
On Monday, due to the falling elements, a crew from Lupini Construction Inc., Utica, was putting prevention elements in place.
“Work is anticipated to begin on the steeple restoration later this summer,” the Rev. Long said. “Until then, just to protect foot traffic and regular traffic, we decided to put up a real thick rubber tarp to cover up some of those more deteriorated elements so that it is safe to walk around the base of the church.”
Due to the work, a portion of Academy and Washington streets was closed to vehicle traffic on Monday. In the morning, a crew was working on the east side of the steeple. The Rev. Long said he was unsure of the status of the other sides of the steeple. “It’s definitely on the east side,” he said. “There may be more on the south side as well.”
The Rev. Long said church officials noticed about two years ago that some decorative elements of the steeple — the white, painted parts — were in need of restoration.
“But on further looking at the exterior of the steeple, we noticed that the slates, after 139 years, have deteriorated,” he said. “The internal structure is completely sound. But the exterior, because of the weather and after about 140 years, is in need of total restoration.”
It’s estimated the project will cost about $2 million. That figure includes the emergency work, the Rev. Long said. He added that BCA Architects & Engineers, Watertown, has been “working very proactively” with the church on the restoration project.
“It’s going to involve removing all of the slate, redoing the decking on the steeple itself, replacing the slate and then either restoring or replacing all of the decorative elements on the outside,” the Rev. Long said.
The church that opened in 1821 at the present site was a stone structure. That same year, the church was received into the Presbytery of St. Lawrence. Twenty-eight years later, the great fire of 1849 destroyed much of Watertown’s business section, resulting in a building boom in its wake. Although First Presbyterian was untouched by the fire, it was decided by church officials that the time had come to replace the stone church with a modern church edifice and a stately brick church was built and then dedicated in 1851. The first sermon at the church was on April 13, 1851: the funeral sermon of Orville Hungerford, pioneer of Jefferson County, one of the founders of Jefferson County National Bank, railroad businessman and one-time member of Congress. He died on April 6, 1851.
city landmark
According to Times’ files, a wind storm during the severe winter of 1874-75 blew down the church’s original wooden steeple and a new one was constructed by the fall of 1875.
The steeple, the Rev. Long said, is more than a symbol of faith.
“For a landmark, even seen from Thompson Park, we want that landmark to be what people remember it to be,” he said. “We think that provides stability to the community. But it’s also a sign that the church is a worship space and also a community space.”
The reverend said that the church hosts a wide variety of groups — from Al-Anon and Alcoholics Anonymous to a string music school. The Spare Closet shop at the church offers a free shopping experience for anyone in the community seeking clothing and household goods. It’s open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and on the first Saturday of the month at the same times.
“And many nonprofits,” the Rev. Long said on Monday. “Today, there’s a blood drive. We believe that having a safe and accessible building is as much a part of our faith as our worship services.”
It’s hoped that the church’s community involvement will assist the fund drive for the steeple project.
“We’ve already raised a million of that $2 million internally from within the congregation,” the Rev. Long said. “We’re in the process now of planning a fundraising drive that we’re hoping the community will also be involved in. Like I said, a church is not just for the people who worship there. We’re hoping the community will see the value of the project as we do and may want to contribute to it.”
The community is on track to see that value, but an audio element of the steeple will be missing during the restoration project this summer. For seven days a week, the sound of bells playing a concert of hymns comes from on high at the church, harmoniously spreading across downtown at noon and other times.
The music is produced by an electronic carillon and spread via loudspeakers located in the steeple. The system was installed in 1985 and was bought by Donald A. and Genevieve Barbour in memory of James E., their son. After it broke down in 2005, the carillon was replaced in 2009 by the family of the late Leon W. Quick Jr., who died that year at the age of 94. The Quick family donated $5,000 to the church to buy the carillon, which remains a sound investment, despite the very occasional respite.
“When the construction is happening, the speakers will be removed, just to preserve those,” the Rev. Long said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.