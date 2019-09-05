At the front of a ballroom full of expertly set tables, a beautifully crafted metallic award representing years of professional leaders stood tall beside a wooden podium.
Since 1991, the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce has recognized those who strive toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishments, devote time to their community, and forge paths of leadership for women.
Each year, the chamber presents the ATHENA Award to an individual honored for attaining professional excellence, engaging in community service and for actively assisting women in their achievement of professional excellence and leadership skills.
This year, the chamber recognized Judith L. Gentner as the recipient of the 2019 ATHENA Award at a presentation and dinner in her honor on Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1290 Arsenal St. Ms. Gentner was nominated by Denise Young, CEO of the Watertown YMCA and 2012 ATHENA Award recipient.
“I think the ATHENA Award is an opportunity to recognize the contributions that individuals make to our community, to other people, and just to society,” said Ms. Young.
This is the 28th annual ATHENA Award presented by the chamber.
A former deputy garrison commander at Fort Drum for 14 years, the highest-ranking civilian position, and recipient of the Decoration for Exceptional Civilian Service award in 2010, Ms. Gentner was labeled a “woman leader who is also a leader of women” by the chamber. Accompanied by her mother, Winifred Partridge, 94, Ms. Gentner was all smiles Wednesday evening as she greeted those gathered to congratulate her.
“This is a very prestigious award and it’s very much an honor to be recognized and be among the women that received it before,” Ms. Gentner said. “It’s an amazing group of women, so I’m proud to be in that group.”
Mrs. Gentner also served with organizations including Jefferson Community College, the Watertown Urban Mission, the Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization, and the YMCA, to name a few.
According to the Athena Foundation, their program exists to support the development of women in leadership roles. The ATHENA Award was inspired by the goddess of Greek mythology known for her strength, courage, wisdom, and enlightenment—qualities embodied in the ATHENA leadership model. The award is unique in both scope — local, national and international — and the ATHENA mission upon which it is based.
The ATHENA Award presentation and dinner was supported by sponsors WWNY 7News, WNYF FOX28, and Northern Credit Union, among others.
Ms. Gentner said being able to share this experience with her mother was wonderful. “I don’t think anyone gets to where they get to in life without help, and my mother and father, who is deceased, have always been there supporting me, so it’s wonderful to be able to thank her in a public setting,” she said.
Ms. Young said nominating Ms. Gentner was a “privilege and an honor.”
“She’s so deserving, so humble, and she doesn’t like to be in the spotlight,” Ms. Young said. “She likes to work behind the scenes, but she really deserves the spotlight tonight.”
