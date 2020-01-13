Auxiliary supports renovation project with donation to Oswego Health

OSWEGO - The Oswego Health Auxiliary has made a donation of $15,000 which the health system will use toward the renovation of the medical surgical unit on the third and fourth floor of the hospital. Pictured in the back row from left are: Sue Benzing, Auxiliary Board member; Maggie Glass, Oswego Health Vice President of Ancillary Services; Marq Brown, Oswego Health Vice President of Human Resources; Mary Restuccio, Auxiliary Board member. Middle row are: Auxiliary Board members, Pat Tripp and Linda McQueen; Auxiliary Board Secretary, Mary Lou Kritzman; Auxiliary Board members Sheila Gurdziel and Marion Duplessis; and Margaret Barclay, Oswego Health Foundation Executive Director. Front row are: Margaret Maniccia, Auxiliary Board Vice President; Julia Burns, Auxiliary President; Michael A. Harlovic, Oswego Health President and CEO; and Terri Smith, Auxiliary Board member. The Auxiliary always welcomes new members. Community members interested in joining the Auxiliary should call Dawn Smith at 315-349-5788.
