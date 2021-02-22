Baking fun

FULTON - Oswego County residents age 60 and over will receive a chocolate chip cookie baking kit with their grab and go meal on Feb. 24-26. The kits are provided as part of the Little Bit of Sunshine Project initiative through the Caring Community Advocates Committee of the Rural Health Network. Baking kits will be available free, while supplies last, at all OCO Nutrition Services Dining and Activity centers. Those interested in getting a grab and go meal must call one of the following dining and activity centers in advance to order their meal. Central Square Community Church, 833 US Route 11, 315-720-9732; Fulton Municipal Building, 141 S. First St., 315-592-3408; Hannibal Community Library, 162 Oswego St., 315-564-5471; OCO Mexico Nutrition Kitchen Site, 5871 Scenic Ave., 315-806-1917; or the Congregational Church of Phoenix, 43 Bridge St., 315-695-4841. Pictured with the baking kits is Allison Griffin of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services. Meals are partially funded through grants by sponsors; Oswego County Office for The Aging, NYS Office for The Aging, and the United Way of Greater Oswego County.
