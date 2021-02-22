FULTON — Oswego County residents aged 60 and older will receive a chocolate chip cookie baking kit with their grab and go meal on Feb. 24 through 26.
The kits are provided as part of the Little Bit of Sunshine Project initiative through the Caring Community Advocates Committee of the Rural Health Network. Baking kits will be available free, while supplies last, at all OCO Nutrition Services Dining and Activity centers.
Those interested in getting a grab and go meal must call one of the following dining and activity centers in advance to order their meal.
Central Square Community Church, 833 Route 11, 315-720-9732; Fulton Municipal Building, 141 S. First St., 315-592-3408; Hannibal Community Library, 162 Oswego St., 315-564-5471; OCO Mexico Nutrition Kitchen Site, 5871 Scenic Ave., 315-806-1917; or the Congregational Church of Phoenix, 43 Bridge St., 315-695-4841.
