Bank conducting a food drive

Community Bank N.A. in West Carthage and Lowville are joining other branches across New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont to host a canned food drive throughout February. The 125 participating branches aim to collect 5,000 items for local food pantries and food banks.
According to a press release from the bank, this is the third consecutive year Community Bank N.A. has hosted a February food drive in honor of National Canned Food Month. In 2019, branches collected 4,127 nonperishable items for 30 local food pantries, shelves and banks.
“Our local food pantries need our support,” Community Bank N.A. VP Regional Retail Banking Manager Kent Backus said. “We’re hopeful that the food collected from this drive will help keep their shelves stocked for weeks to come. We encourage all community members to scan your cupboards or grab an extra item from the store and give what you can at any participating Adirondack branch.”
To participate in the food drive, bring your nonperishable canned food items to the branch at 7605 N State St., Lowville, or to 84 Bridge St., West Carthage, by Feb. 28. For more information on the bank, visit cbnanews.com.
