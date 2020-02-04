Bank Gives $5,000 to VTC Feb 4, 2020 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Volunteer Transportation Center Inc. recently received a $5,000 donation from Watertown Savings Bank. Pictured are Chad McKee, left, Watertown Savings Bank; and Jeremiah S. Papineau, VTC foundation director. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Johnson Newspapers 7.1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Feature Stories Community Giving Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Mayor: Shoot those crows coming into the city State grant will pay for foot patrols for opioid crisis High school roundup: Parliament scores career-high 35 points in Red Knights’ victory Potsdam East Dam work to begin this week Massena Central School officials develop plan to improve assessment proficiency Canton ‘Complete Census’ presentation billed for local community leaders St. Lawrence area esports teams headed to big tournaments Watertown man charged with mischief Most Popular Dead body found Monday in Watertown St. Lawrence University student reported dead in dorm room Woman hit by car outside of Community Bank in downtown Watertown Watertown man allegedly assaults 3-year-old Editorial — A cabal of ignorance: Ogdensburg councilors don’t know, or care, what they’re doing Classifieds 111 - AAA ABES ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old 2011 FORD E350 box truck with 367,671 miles and many LAB PUPS- Dark Chocolate, Hunting background, AKC Vet cert., 1st 10 ACRES, with 200 amp underground service. Small unfinished camp. GERMAN SHEPHERD pups, black, 8 wks old, $550 ea. Ready 1 br. house in Westville. $800/mo. 518-925-3911. INEXPENSIVE cars and Trucks. Starting at $2,995. 2004 Toyota Tacoma SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for METAL BRAKE - CHICAGO
