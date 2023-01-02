Barclay and local leaders gather to bless shoes

OSWEGO COUNTY - Pictured from left are: Leader Barclay, village of Cleveland Mayor Laureen Tackman, village of Parish Trustee Jacquelyn Murphy, Pastor of Prince of Peace Church in Volney Diane Wheatley, “Mudd” Murphy, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, village of Phoenix Administrator Jim Lynch and village of Pulaski Mayor Jan Tighe. Local leaders gathered at Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay’s office to deliver and bless shoes that have been collected throughout Oswego County. “Mudd” Murphy, former mayor of Central Square, leads the local “Tithe My Shoes” effort to assist Ralph Rotello, owner of Discount Shoe Repair shop in Syracuse, who collects new and gently used shoes for the Rescue Mission each year. Diane Wheatley, pastor of Prince of Peace Church in Volney, performed the blessing. This year, Murphy, with the help of local organizations and leaders throughout Oswego County, collected more than 1,400 pairs of shoes and boots. Murphy brings shoes to Discount Shoe Repair shop where they are cleaned and repaired as needed before they are donated. Many shoes make their way back to Oswego County at the Rescue Mission located at 57 E. Bridge St., Oswego.
