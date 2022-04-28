OSWEGO - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and city of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow have announced they will host their annual blood drive to benefit the American Red Cross on Friday, May 6 at the Roy C. McCrobie Building located at 41 Lake St. in Oswego from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
“I’m proud to host this year’s blood drive with Mayor Barlow and the American Red Cross. For 10 straight years, I have partnered with the American Red Cross and admire their commitment and the critical role they play in providing services and assistance to those in need. Their dedication to our community, and so many others like it, truly saves lives,” said Leader Barclay.
“I’m honored to join Assemblyman Barclay once again,” said Mayor Barlow. “By giving just one pint of blood, each person can save up to three lives. It’s an incredible way to spend an hour out of the day.”
According to the Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Additionally, more than 1 million new people are diagnosed with cancer each year and many of them will need blood, sometimes daily, during chemotherapy treatments.
Donating blood is easy and only takes a fraction of your day to help save more than one life. Did you know it only takes 8-10 minutes to give blood, and from the start of registration through replenishment with snacks, just over an hour?
If able to donate, remember eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be between 16 and 75 years old—16-year-olds must have parental permission and those older than 76 require a doctor’s note—and cannot have received a tattoo within the past year. Donors are encouraged to eat well and hydrate prior to their appointment. Currently, there is an urgent need for all blood types.
To schedule an appointment, contact Leader Barclay’s office at 315-598-5185 or visit the American Red Cross at https://www.redcrossblood.org/.
