Barclay launches ‘Stockings for Veterans’

FULTON - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay announced “Stockings for Veterans” – an effort to collect personal-care items for veterans who must spend the Christmas holiday at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse.
“We are thankful for organizations and individuals that work together to make the holidays a bit brighter for our veterans. They’ve given so much. A stocking filled with personal-care items for patients will bring them some cheer and let them know they and their service are appreciated,” said Sheri Valle, Voluntary Service Specialist at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse.
“Our veterans have given so much for our country and the holidays provide a perfect opportunity to say thank you for your service,” said Leader Barclay. “We invite anyone from the public – groups, businesses, individuals – to help make this a success.”
The following items will be collected; only new items will be accepted:
• Christmas Stockings (to fill)
• Body wash
• Fragrance-free lotion
• Chapstick
• Gripper socks
• Puzzle books (large print crossword or word find books)
• Uno or other small board games
• Candy canes
• Granola bars
• Winter hats
• Winter gloves
• Sweatpants, sweatshirts, underwear, colored T-shirts and slip-on canvas shoes (all sizes).
“There are many generous people in our community and I am confident that together we can help each veteran receive a little something for Christmas,” said Leader Barclay.
Donated items should be dropped off at Assembly Minority Leader Barclay’s district office’s main building entrance at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton by Friday, Dec. 18.
