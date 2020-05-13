OSWEGO - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I,Ref-Pulaski) helped give away more than 800 gallons of whole milk in Central Square. Barclay, Oswego County legislators and officials from the town of Hastings worked in partnership to make the event a success.
The milk giveaway was made possible by the Dairy Farmers of America, a national cooperative owned by dairy farm families and local dairy farmers. Barclay acknowledged the generosity of local farmers.
“Once again the Dairy Farmers of America and our local dairy farmers have shown their generosity in Oswego County,” Barclay said. “Just as many families are struggling during this pandemic, our local dairy farmers are facing unprecedented challenges in the marketplace. Despite all of this, they are the ones working to provide families with free milk for the table and we can’t thank them enough.”
Chairman of the Oswego County Legislature Jim Weatherup said he was thankful Oswego County residents could come out to the event and support local dairy farmers.
“So many people are struggling and events like this are safely ensuring that more families have good nutrition and the opportunity to benefit from our local dairy farmers’ generosity. It’s a win-win,” said Weatherup.
