Barclay recognizes local high school students for community service, volunteerism

OSWEGO - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) awarded 26 area high school students with his office’s Community Service Youth Recognition Award. This award recognizes outstanding high school students who volunteer and work tirelessly to serve and enrich communities throughout the 120th Assembly District. Nominations were sought through local school or home-school associations for student leadership and community service contributions.
“Congratulations to each of the students who were selected and who give their time selflessly to help others and their community. Whether it’s through mentoring other students, using talents to assist those with disabilities or volunteering at a local fire department, for example, these students help define service leadership. This award is one small way to recognize and encourage students who give their time and talents and inspire others,” said Leader Barclay.
Recipients of the award this year were: Kaydence Allen, Kambylle Allen and Elizabeth Hyman of Belleville Henderson High School; Meilin Lamanna, Reagan LaPage and Alexis Ingersoll of G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton; Jessica Graham of Sandy Creek High School; Jonah Hawthorne, Sheriden Southworth and Cody Perry of Phoenix High School; Samantha Buckley, Scott Kessler and Keirstyn Dunham of Mexico High School; Jessica Yesensky, Holly Pacyon and Elaina Derr of Pulaski High School; and Anna Taylor, Amelia Rhoades and Evan Burmeister of Charles W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville; Gavin Murphy, Gabrielle House and Skyler Fields of Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square; Zeida Olson, Katelyn Nettles, Sean Metcalf and Mary Kate Cloonan of Oswego High School.
“I wish to thank all of the student leaders, parents and grandparents in our community who foster service leadership in our youth. I also wish to thank the schools and guidance counselors who participated and nominated students for the award to help recognize their remarkable efforts,” added Leader Barclay. “These kids do great work and serve as role models for their peers. It’s inspiring to see.”
