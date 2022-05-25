Barclay to collect food for ‘Blessings In A Backpack’ drive

OSWEGO COUNTY - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) announced his district office, located at 19 Canalview Mall in Fulton, will once again collect food items needed for students in the summer months. The items will be distributed in partnership with Blessings in a Backpack’s Fulton and Oswego chapters.
Each Friday during the school year, Blessings in a Backpack provides snacks and ready-to-cook, microwavable meals to elementary school kids ahead of the weekend. Prior to summer vacation, larger food packages are distributed. Last year’s drive was a huge success and Leader Barclay hopes this year’s drive will yield similar results.
“The volunteers at Blessings in a Backpack do great work in our communities to reach kids in need. Last year, the public was incredibly generous and really turned out to help stock the summer bags,” said Leader Barclay. “I hope this year we can help to collect just as much.”
The following items will be collected until Friday, June 10:
• Snack-size peanut butter cups
• Jelly
• Tuna fish
• Canned chicken
• Instant oatmeal packets
• Whole grain cereal bars such as Nutri-grain bars
• Mini meat sticks like SlimJim snack size or Aldi’s Simms Sticks
• Pudding cups
• Applesauce cups
• Boxed macaroni and cheese
• Individual packets of microwavable macaroni and cheese (sold in packs of four)
• Cereal
•Cracker packs, peanut butter and cheese
Items should be dropped off at Assembly Minority Leader Barclay’s district office at 19 Canalview Mall in Fulton by Friday, June 10. For questions, call 315-598-5185.
