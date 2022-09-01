Barclay, United Way partner on ‘Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon’ to benefit food pantries, weekend backpack

PULASKI - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay announced that he is partnering with the United Way of Greater Oswego County, the Pulaski community and business leaders to hold the inaugural Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Ringgold Fire Department.

The Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon invites the public to come together to raise funds for local food pantries. The luncheon is inspired by the original folk tale where villagers each add an ingredient to a pot of water and, in the end, people share a meal together. The proceeds and collected food will support the Pulaski Community Cupboard and the Weekend Backpack Program that benefits Pulaski Academy and Central School District students.

