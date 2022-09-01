Barclay, United Way partner on ‘Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon’ to benefit food pantries, weekend backpack

PULASKI - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay announced that he is partnering with the United Way of Greater Oswego County, the Pulaski community and business leaders to hold the inaugural Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Ringgold Fire Department.
The Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon invites the public to come together to raise funds for local food pantries. The luncheon is inspired by the original folk tale where villagers each add an ingredient to a pot of water and, in the end, people share a meal together. The proceeds and collected food will support the Pulaski Community Cupboard and the Weekend Backpack Program that benefits Pulaski Academy and Central School District students.
Soups, salad, rolls and beverages are being donated by local businesses. Guests are asked to pay a $5 admission fee and to bring donations of non-perishable food items. Volunteers from National Grid will be on hand to help serve the meals. Sponsorship and food donations are still being sought, and anyone interested in contributing may call the United Way at 315-593-1900 ext. 4 or email patrick@oswegounitedway.org.
“Our food pantries and school backpack programs do critical work, and in our current economy, their mission is even more important. We have heard from so many who have suffered financial hardships during the pandemic. To add to that, we have seen the price of gas and groceries go through the roof with inflation. Seniors on fixed incomes have been especially hard hit. It is for these reasons and more that we wish to raise awareness with the United Way of Greater Oswego County and bolster food donations in the Pulaski community,” said Leader Barclay.
“United Way of Greater Oswego County is pleased to partner with Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, National Grid employees, the Village of Pulaski, and others for the inaugural Stone Soup Luncheon in Pulaski. Food insecurity is common with many families and individuals across our county and this event is intended to raise awareness of hunger in the community. By providing a light lunch in exchange for a nominal donation and non-perishable food item, community members can come together for fellowship and fun while making a difference in the lives of their neighbors,” said Executive Director Patrick Dewine of the United Way of Greater Oswego County.
Stone Soup Luncheon was first started in Oswego and Fulton to increase the visibility of food insecurity throughout the county and has grown into an annual event in both communities that benefits respective food pantries. Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon has been added to these outreach efforts and aims to address food insecurity in the Pulaski community.
The event is open to the public. Ringgold Fire Department is located at 12 Lake St., Pulaski. For additional information, call Leader Barclay’s office at 315-598-5185.
