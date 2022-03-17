Battle of the Badges raises funds to support cancer diagnosis and NNY K-9

The Watertown Arm Wrestling Club recently made donations of $3,500 to both Callie and Jamie Taylor, to support Callie’s diagnosis of Sarcoma Cancer, and Northern New York K-9. The funds were raised from the club’s Battle of the Badges II, held Jan. 29 at Jefferson Community College, Watertown. Pictured, from left, are Johnny Pepe, coach; Jamie Taylor, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy; Joe Wargo; Wayne McConnell; and K-9 Ricky. Curtis Mosley/C. Mosley Photography
