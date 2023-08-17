CHAUMONT — The rescheduled BBQ ‘n’ Blues festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Chaumont Fire Hall.
It had been scheduled for July 30 but it was postponed due to a fire at a solar farm in Chaumont.
The event is presented by the Lyme Performing Arts Council in partnership with the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department, which will provide the chicken barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers, sausage and beverages. Proceeds from food sales will benefit the fire department.
Two acclaimed veteran blues acts will be featured:
1 to 2:30 p.m.: Double Barrel Blues Band. This Syracuse-based band has been going strong for nine years, playing countless regional shows, recording, and touring. Their live show is defined by intense dual electric guitar work over a rocking blues rhythm section. The band consists of Central New York blues scene veteran Mark Cloutier (guitar/vocals), John Hart (slide guitar/vocals), Garnet Grimm, Sr. (drums), and Dave Deremer (bass).
3 to 4:30: Tas Cru Band. Tas Cru (guitar/vocals) has been called one of the most unique and accomplished blues musicians performing today. An international touring musician who calls Chaumont home, his latest album, 2023’s “Riffin’ the Blue,” reached the top 10 on the Living Blues national radio charts. The Tas Cru Band also features Bob Purdy (bass), Mike “Scruffy” Scriminger (drums), Scott Ebner (keyboards) and Mary Ann Casale (vocals/guitar).
