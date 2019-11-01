Benefit drawing to help support H. Lee White Maritime Museum

OSWEGO - The H. Lee White Maritime Museum is holding its annual benefit drawing to support its mission and programs.
First prize is a sterling silver Oswego Lighthouse pendant donated in part by DuFore’s Jewelers of Oswego. The exclusive design features genuine rubies, blue sapphires and diamonds.
Other prizes include a waterfront image by local photographer, Elizabeth Canfield, a DuFore’s Jewelers sterling silver bangle bracelet also featuring the Oswego Lighthouse and “Shipwrecks of Lake Ontario: A Journey of Discovery” by author and shipwreck discoverer Jim Kennard.
The drawing will take place at 8 p.m. Nov. 7.
Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, Picture Connection or by calling (315) 342-0480.
