OSWEGO - A benefit for Kelly Mosher, to assist her in her battle against small cell lung cancer, will be held from noon until sold out on Saturday, Dec. 7. The benefit will be at the Oswego Moose Lodge -243, 134 W. Oneida St., Oswego.
Mosher is the mother of four, grandmother of nine, a daughter, a sister, a niece, a community activist, and founder of The Oswego Children’s Theater.
Since being diagnosed with small cell carcinoma last spring, she has been hospitalized several times, and has undergone several rounds of grueling treatment in her fight against this insidious disease.
Chicken barbecue dinners will available at the cost of $10. Take outs will be available. In addition to the barbecue, the benefit will feature live music provided by sons Erik and Richard Mosher and the progressive rock band “Long Time Coming”, featuring family friend Bobby Larkin.
Presale tickets can be purchased by contacting Dorothy 315-532-1562 or Kathy at 315-342-2301 or Sharon at 315-532-3580. Donations can also be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kelly-moshers-fight-against-lung-cancer
