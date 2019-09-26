AMBOY - A benefit is set for 1 p.m. Sept. 28 to help raise money for the family of Thomas Cusson.
Cusson, a long-time member of the West Amboy Volunteer Fire Department, is fighting inoperable state 4 intestinal cancer. It is a rare form of cancer in which only 100 cases have been seen.
Cusson also is an Air Force veteran, having served in Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He has worked at the International Wire Co. mill for the past 25 years.
The benefit will include food, music, raffles and a 50/50. It is being held at the Hidden Acres Campground on Cusson Drive in the town of Amboy. The cost of admission is by donation.
“We are asking for people to help give back to a man who gave so much for so many,” states a poster about the benefit. “He has dedicated most of his life serving to protect his community and his country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.