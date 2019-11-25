Benefit to aid Croghan man

CROGHAN — Family and friends are coming to the aid of a Croghan native who has been diagnosed with stage four lymphoma.
There will be a benefit for Roger Pominville Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Croghan Mennonite Church, Kirschnerville Road. The event will include a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. at a cost of $10 for adult meals and $5 for children’s meals. Delivery available by calling or texting Kylie Pleskach by 3 p.m. at 315-286-5927.
Raffles will be held throughout the event and a live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. Up for bid by auctioneer Dennis Schneider will be a Nikon bullet drop compensator riflescope donated by Buckingham Hardware, handmade wall hanging and bed spread cover by Maria Largett, handmade oak shelves and lamp by Shawn Pominville and a handmade quilt by Barbara Pominville.
Funds raised will help defray medical and transportation needs as Mr. Pominville of Indian River receives chemotherapy treatment in Buffalo. Mr. Pominville is a self-employed woodworker and a family man with five children and two grandchildren.
Call or text Kylie Pleskach at 315-286-5927 or Shelly Pominville at 315-221-1581 to donate raffle or auction items, desserts, or to volunteer.
