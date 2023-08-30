EVANS MILLS — Time has not been kind to 7-year-old Olivia Rose Gorman.
When she was 2 weeks old, she was rushed to a Syracuse hospital where a rare heart condition was discovered, which required her first surgery. Now an issue related to that heart condition results in bouts of illness, and each time she gets sick, Olivia’s mom says her lungs get weaker. Therefore, for Olivia’s good health, time is of the essence regarding an upcoming planned surgery in Cincinnati.
“I’m not someone to go out of my comfort zone to ask for help,” said Olivia’s mom, Angie L. Gorman. “But it comes to a point. She had surgery in July and we were told that the more she’s getting sick, the more her lungs are getting weakened. So now, we’re at the point where she needs to have this other surgery.”
The family’s health insurance does not cover out-of-state treatments, and the planned October surgery in Cincinnati will involve a team of doctors, resulting in a sky-high bill.
A fundraiser scheduled for Sept. 15 at the Evans Mills Fire Department will go toward the family’s expenses. The fundraiser is three days after Olivia’s 8th birthday.
It was mid-September 2015 when Olivia’s first health crisis struck, two days after her birth.
“In my whole pregnancy, everything was normal,” Gorman said. “We were at Fort Drum for her newborn check-up two days later. She was rushed down to Syracuse. That’s when it all started.”
The rush trip to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital was due to Olivia’s low oxygen level during her newborn checkup. “At the check-up, her oxygen level dropped to 78,” Gorman said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that an oxygen saturation of 95 to 100% is normal for healthy children and adults. According to the Cleveland Clinic, an oxygen level at 88% or lower should prompt a trip to the nearest emergency room as soon as possible.
After multiple tests, CT scans MRIs and bronchoscopies, Olivia was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called “right aortic arch with aberrant left subclavian.”
“The easiest term for that is that she had an extra artery wrapped around her trachea that restricted her airway,” Gorman said.
It’s a very rare diagnosis, with an occurrence ranging from 0.05% to 0.1% of the population, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Olivia underwent open heart surgery in June 2017 at Golisano. But she was then diagnosed with tracheomalacia — a restricted airway.
“They went in and took the artery out,” Gorman said. “We knew her airway was still going to be narrowed because of how long the artery was wrapped around it. But we were told as she grew, it should straighten out. Here she is almost 8 years old and it still hasn’t straightened out.”
Olivia, a third grader who attends Evans Mills Primary School, has severe asthma which limits her physical activities. She has restrictions on going outside if it’s above 80 degrees or below 40 degrees. She has had bouts of pneumonia, bronchitis and croup. She relies on her bronchodilators (inhalers), a nebulizer and steroids to help cope. Her parents have lost count of how many times she has been sick.
“When she’s sick, she can’t cough up mucus,” Gorman said. “It just sits down below. Every time she gets sick, she gets sicker. It weakens her lungs and airway.”
Through it all, Olivia loves to sing, create art and smile.
Last year, doctors referred Olivia to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. She hasn’t returned there because the family’s insurance doesn’t cover such out-of-state appointments. Friends, family and Children’s Miracle Network helped with the trip.
Due to Olivia’s airway issues, she was referred to another out-of-state hospital — the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center where Gorman said there are airway specialists not available in New York. Appointments, also not covered by insurance, have been set up for Oct. 17 and 19.
In July, Olivia had “triple scope surgery” at Golisano. The procedure, done under anesthesia in an operating room, probes the aerodigestive system including the airway, lungs and esophagus. Doctors at CCHMC wanted to perform their own triple scope, which will be performed during the October visits. The Cincinnati hospital will then proceed with a stent plan. One would be placed in Olivia’s trachea to unrestrict her airway.
“Once they decide what kind of stent they want to put in, we’ll go back down for that surgery,” Gorman said.
It would be an especially risky surgery, she added.
“They are worried it might open where they tied off that artery that was around her trachea,” she said. “It’s a difficult situation right now.”
Olivia is one of five Gorman children. Their father and Angie’s husband, Jeremy P. Gorman, served in the Army from 2007 until 2021 when he was medically discharged at the rank of sergeant due to a back injury.
He was an Army musician and was stationed at Fort Drum in 2012 and now receives VA benefits due to his service-related injury. Angie and Jeremy are originally from Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Angie is employed by Cornell Cooperative Extension as a site supervisor in Watertown and she also oversees an Evans Mills Primary after-school program. She had to take a leave of absence from her job at Kohl’s in Watertown this summer to attend to Olivia’s appointments.
Olivia’s siblings are Lilliana, 10; Averylyn, 9; Liam, 7 and Milo, 4.
Angie’s retired parents, who live in Pennsylvania, often visit the family to help out as she and Jeremy travel for Olivia’s hospital stays and doctor appointments.
“We want to raise our kids up here,” Angie said. “We come from a big city that is not healthy for our kids. We like the north country. Our kids were born and raised here. This is home for them.”
Angie and Jeremy discovered the Watertown chapter of Children’s Miracle Network, based at Samaritan Medical Center, only recently. Since 1990, it has strived to raise and allocate funds to improve the health and well-being of children in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
“A friend told us about them,” Angie said. “We’ve been up here all these years, and we didn’t even know about the organization. I reached out. They helped us cover some of the cost when we traveled to Pennsylvania to the children’s hospital. It’s been wonderful.”
The Gorman family recently attended a CMN family related event.
“It’s nice to have people that understand what you’re going through,” Angie said. “A lot of them are having the same issues — insurance not covering and stuff like that. It’s people you don’t even know. But it’s nice that they care and understand. We’re very thankful for that.”
The benefit
The Sept. 15 benefit at the Evans Mills Fire Department, 8615 Leray St., is advertised as a spaghetti dinner but it will involve more than that.
“We’ve had a few people reach out who are going to donate their time while we’re serving dinner,” Angie said.
She said that some dancers from Rhonda’s Footeworks will put on a small show and a local disc jockey will provide music.
The dinner, which begins at 5 p.m., will also feature raffles and prizes. Take-outs will also be available. The cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children.
For more information or to get involved with the dinner, contact Angie Gorman at frankenfieldangie@yahoo.com.
Olivia’s family has also established a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. It can be found at wdt.me/Olivia.
