BUFFALO - Nearly 300 students volunteered on Buffalo State’s annual Bengals Dare to Care Day 2021. Students volunteered at a variety of community organizations as part of Buffalo State’s commitment to community engagement.
The following local students volunteered during the Begals Dare to Care Day: Sarah Snavlin of West Monroe and Marissa Tiff of Central Square.
