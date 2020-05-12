BERNHARDS BAY — Wondering what to do with all those bottles and cans that are piling up?
Most if not all, bottle and can return centers in supermarkets are currently closed due to COVID-19; so donate them to the Bernhards Bay United Methodist Church. Their ongoing fundraiser is now open for the season.
Simply drop the bottles and cans in the receptacle that is placed next to the church’s parking lot at 749 State Route 49. It is quick and easy.
Donations will help defray the expenses of the church as well as support the local missions of the church.
As a longtime supporter of the North Shore Food Pantry, the church currently provides ongoing financial support as well as a second semester school supply giveaway for the children every January.
The pantry was located at the church for many years before needing more space. It is currently located at the Cleveland Village Hall and more information on the pantry is posted next to the main door.
The church also provides an annual Christmas event for local Head Start families. The members of the church provide a Christmas present for each child in the family in addition to pajamas or another choice of clothing, hats, mittens socks, stocking stuffers and other items.
