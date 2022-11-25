MASSENA — A Massena woman is raising money for Dr. Wilfredo Perez and Java’s Veterinary Center through a Skilo bingo fundraiser.
The event is scheduled for Dec. 3 in the downstairs area of the Massena Moose Lodge, 4 Ames St. Doors open at noon, and games start at 1 p.m.
Java’s Veterinary Center on Route 56 was destroyed in an October fire.
“Dr. Perez lost everything in a fire. He lost his livelihood and his home and his business,” Jennifer Dumers said. “He is planning to rebuild his life, but needs our wonderful community’s help.”
She said Dr. Perez has served the community well, and now it is time to repay him for his service.
“Dr. Perez has been really good to our community by taking care of all of our fur babies,” Ms. Dumers said. “He never refuses a pet and is willing to go in at any given time to help your pet. Now, it’s our turn. Let’s get together and make it all happen.”
In addition to Skilo bingo, there will be auction items, surprise raffles and 50/50 drawings. Auction tickets are three for $1, or 20 for $5. The 50/50 tickets are three for $2. Cards are 25 cents each.
“Skilo begins at 1 p.m. You are welcome to join us throughout the day. Admission will be $2, which includes one free 50/50 ticket. Children are welcome if they are playing bingo,” she said. “Please bring lots of quarters or small bills to play bingo, and also bingo chips or something to cover your numbers. Pennies are great markers for your cards, or elbow noodles.”
Sandwiches and chips will also be available for $2.50 while supplies last.
More information can be found on the event Facebook page at wdt.me/Hmh6AK.
Dr. Perez has set up a temporary veterinary center at 31 Trade Drive in Massena’s industrial park. Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling 315-296-7705 or 315-296-2409.
