Bingo to benefit Java’s Vet Center

Veterinarian Dr. Wilfredo Perez holds his dog, Hermes, while standing in front of 31 Trade Drive, Massena, which will be the temporary home to Java’s Veterinary Center. Jennifer Dumers has organized a Skilo bingo fundraiser for Dec. 3 to raise money to rebuild Java’s Veterinary Center, which was destroyed in an October fire. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A Massena woman is raising money for Dr. Wilfredo Perez and Java’s Veterinary Center through a Skilo bingo fundraiser.

The event is scheduled for Dec. 3 in the downstairs area of the Massena Moose Lodge, 4 Ames St. Doors open at noon, and games start at 1 p.m.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.