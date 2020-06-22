OSWEGO - Blessings barbecue aids needy to fight hunger at this exceptional time, Oswego’s Blessings in a Backpack program gave away nearly 400 chicken dinners and 300 bags of groceries at its recent drive-through barbecue at the Church of the Resurrection. In return, “there were many thanks and very grateful people,” program coordinator Melissa Russell said -- and nearly $500 in unsolicited donations.
