‘Blessings in a Backpack’ drive a huge success

OSWEGO COUNTY - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay announced that his district office collected more than $500 worth of food from local businesses and residents to assist the Fulton and Oswego County chapters of “Blessings in a Backpack”. Leader Barclay (right) delivered the goods to Oswego County’s “Blessings In A Backpack” leaders Beth Hallinan (left) and Melissa Russell (center). “Blessings in a Backpack” provides snacks and ready-to-cook microwavable meals for children in need every Friday from September to June. Prior to summer break, larger food packages are collected and prepared for distribution to help those in need in July and August. “People were so generous and really turned out to help stock the summer bags and support this great, local organization’s mission: to feed kids in need. It’s great to see,” said Leader Barclay.
