Golf tournament to benefit Sci-Tech, library program
WATERTOWN — The Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors will hold its second annual Charity Golf Tournament on Aug. 4 at Highland Meadows Golf Course, 24201 State Route 342.
The “captain and crew” format tournament will have a shotgun start at 9 a.m. There will be lunch at the turn, a dinner at the end and prizes. The tournament has three platinum sponsors: Bridgeview Real Estate Services, Movement Mortgage and Northern Credit Union.
Tournament proceeds will benefit the Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York and Flower Memorial Library’s “maker space” program. The Sci-Tech Center is recovering from a flooded basement that has temporarily shut down its facility on Stone Street in Watertown. Flower Memorial Library is creating a maker space on its second floor which will allow people to learn through creating.
There are a variety of ways to get involved in the tournament from fielding a team ($325) to sponsoring a meal, the putting contest, T-shirt sponsor, photos and golf holes. More information can be found on the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors Facebook page or on www.nnymls.com. More info can also be obtained by sending an email to help@nnymls.com or by calling the board office at 315-782-1322.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.