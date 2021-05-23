Culinary Arts students at the BOCES Seaway Career and Technical Center recently provided three trays of cookies to the Potsdam Rotary Scholarship Golf Tournament, which benefits Rotary’s BOCES College Scholarship Program, as well as other projects.
BOCES Culinary Arts students provide cookies for golf tournament
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Monday, May 24
- Blotter: Jefferson County police activity for Monday, May 24
- Ogdensburg Command Performance is back
- Oswego Industries celebrates employee’s 30-year milestone
- SUNY Oswego student earns award supporting year-long teaching opportunity in Austria
- Discover Upstate NY Tourism website awarded 2021 New York State Tourism Excellence Award
- Local residents on SUNY Oswego deans’ list
- Oswego High School announces National Honor Society inductees
Most Popular
Classifieds
- HOLSTEIN STEER meat , quarter and half, $2.78 per pound
- H-D 2004 Road King police bike, 61,000 miles, $6000, Cape
- OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND.
- DISH TV $64.99
- BEST SATELLITE TV
- Never Pay For Covered Home Repairs Again! Complete Care Home
- The Generac PWRcell, a solar plus battery storage system. SAVE
- Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter
- VIAGRA & CIALIS! 60 pills for $99. 100 pills for
- TRAIN AT HOME TO DO MEDICAL BILLING!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.