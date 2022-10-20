Wholesome Living in Boonville is receiving $3,000 from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund to replace dance shoes and costumes.
The education and wellness program lost much of its inventory for dance and related programs in the 2020 fire on Main Street in Boonville. Wholesome Living has provided activities to people of all ages for nearly 10 years, including noncompetitive dance to children in Boonville and the surrounding area.
