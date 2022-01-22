Bottle and Can Drive to support 4-H equine education programs

OSWEGO COUNTY - A bottle and can drive organized by the Oswego County 4-H program is being held to support Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County’s 4-H equine education programs. The bottle and can drive will be held all throughout the months of January and February at various Oswego County redemption centers. On Saturday, Feb. 19, a “Fill the Horse Trailer” event will run from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Horse trailers will be parked at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, 3288 Main St., Mexico and at Liberty Stables, 4403 State Route 49, Fulton. The proceeds from this bottle and can drive will be used to support the Oswego County 4-H’s equine education programs and events including its horse show, educational programs, and state-level participation.
Redemption centers accepting donations all throughout January and February are Bobbi’s Bottle Return (119 County Route 30A, Williamstown), Bottle Depot (2327 State Route 49, West Monroe), Country Can Return (3378 State Route 69, Colosse), The Can Man – Mexico Redemption Center (3259 Main St., Mexico) Riverview (16 S. Jefferson St., Pulaski), and Green Lakes Recycling (181 Gardenier Rd., Oswego, 159 E Bridge St., Oswego, and 60 W. First St., Fulton)
Individuals who would like to donate bottles and cans can bring them to any of the redemption center locations and state that bottles and cans are for the Oswego County 4-H Equine Program. If it is more convenient, they may visit one of the trailer fill-up locations.
Oswego County 4-H Program is open to all youth ages five to 19 who want to have fun, learn new skills, and explore the world. Youth who participate in 4-H find a supportive environment and many opportunities for hands-on or experiential learning about things that interest them. They also get what all young people need to succeed in life -- the confidence, compassion, and connections with caring adults, and opportunities to make contributions to their communities. The mission of Cornell Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program is to unleash the power of youth and adults through diverse opportunities that meet community needs. 4-H programs are offered in a wide variety of formats and places because they’re designed to fit the interests and needs of the diverse young people who live in Oswego County’s rural and urban communities.
For more information about joining 4-H, or how to make a monetary donation to the Oswego County 4-H program, contact the 4-H of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego at 315-963-7286.
