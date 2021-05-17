BRASHER FALLS — Town of Brasher residents who have documents piling up that are no longer needed can get rid of them on Saturday.
The town is holding a shred event from 9 a.m. to noon in the Brasher Municipal Building parking lot. The Syracuse company that operates the shredding program will come to the town and make the service available to residents.
“People will come right to the site, our parking lot. They’ll give them the bag (of papers) and it will go right into the shred machine,” Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets said.
The shredding will be a drive-through event, and residents must wear a mask when they pull up to the truck to get their items shredded. There’s no need to remove staples and small clips, but binders and large clips must be removed before shredding.
Mr. Peets said some people shred their items at home, others burn them and some are worried about just throwing the papers out. This is an opportunity to get rid of items like office paper, file folders, hanging files, notepads, envelopes and other paperwork that’s no longer needed. There is no limit to the amount of paper that may be shredded.
Town Clerk Bethany St. Hilaire said the town’s Planning Board had suggested they look into offering the service, and another town has since contacted Brasher to inquire about the program.
“We thought, along the lines of helping people with some tax dollars, it would probably be a good idea for people to have a way to take care of their shredding,” Mr. Peets said.
Individuals using the service must provide proof of residency in the town, such as a driver’s license, tax bill or utility bill.
Residents must also provide proof of residency to participate in the town’s spring cleanup program, which begins Thursday and runs until June 3. They’ll show proof of residency when they pick up two voucher forms from the town clerk, enabling them to use the service twice during the cleanup period.
Vouchers can be picked up from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The voucher must be signed, dated and stamped by the town to bring refuse to the Massena landfill on state Highway 420.
Residents will receive additional information about the spring cleanup when they pick up their vouchers. They’ll also receive a list of what materials are accepted or not accepted. Information will also be available about recyclable materials such as paper, plastic, metal and glass.
For more information on either event, call the town clerk at 315-389-4223, ext. 1.
