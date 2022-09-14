Buc Boosters Golf Tournament scheduled for Sept. 17 at Oswego Country Club

Oswego High School student-athletes get ready to volunteer at the 2021 Buc Booster Golf Tourney, where they guide golfers in skill challenges in lacrosse basketball, soccer and hockey.

OSWEGO – The Buccaneer Boosters Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Oswego Country Club, according to Buccaneer Boosters President Sean Callen.

Sign-in starts at 11:30 a.m., and the shotgun start will be at 1 p.m. The tournament will be a four-person captain and crew format.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.