OSWEGO — Golfers that participated in the 25th annual United Way Golf Tournament, once again had the chance to drive away with a brand new vehicle thanks to a major sponsorship from Burritt Motors.
“We are extremely grateful that Burritt Motors supported our tournament by offering a hole-in-one contest,” said Stacey Morse, United Way resource development director. “Not only are they strong partners of United Way, but the Burritt Motors team is constantly active in the community. We consider ourselves lucky to have them as dedicated neighbors.”
Together with Burritt Motors, Morse said National Grid, Novelis, and Exelon Generation’s Nine Mile Point and FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plants returned as major event sponsors.
The United Way Golf Tournament took place on Monday, Aug. 17, at the Oswego Country Club with tee times 10 minutes apart to implement social distancing practices throughout the day. Oswego Country Club and United Way also worked together to put other precautions in place to ensure a safe environment for the volunteers, staff and golfers.
“This is one of our largest fundraising events of the year, and it would not have been possible without the unwavering support we received, especially in these uncertain times,” said Morse. “Everyone assisted with ensuring that the health and safety of our attendees were of the utmost importance.”
Morse said that the support of community members and sponsorships from local businesses were the driving forces of the success of this year’s event.
“We are very appreciative for the relationships that we have with our community members and local businesses,” said Morse. “We were able to exceed our fundraising goal this year despite the decrease in teams, and we have our dedicated volunteers, sponsors and participants to thank for that.”
