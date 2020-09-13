CAC 2020 Golf Tournament on for Sept. 14

FULTON – The CAC Golf Tournament is still scheduled for Sept. 14 at Battle Island State Park in Fulton, with some expected modifications to comply with New York state COVID related guidelines.
According to CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire, “The event will kick-off rain or shine, but the format has shifted from a 9 a.m. shotgun start to setting tee-times for each team every 10 minutes beginning at 9 a.m. Social distancing and wearing of masks in and around the club house will also be enforced but that shouldn’t keep us from having a good time for a great cause!”
DeCaire further stated, “We would like to express our extreme gratitude to our sponsors, some of which shifted their sponsorship from our cancelled Wingfest event to our new golf event as well as welcoming some new sponsors to give us a boost as our first CAC golf fundraiser is nearing. A special thank you to all of our major sponsors including; Novelis - Gold Level, Richard Shineman Foundation-Bronze Level, Pathfinder Bank- Bronze Level, Gregory and Karen Oakes – Bronze Level, Brookfield Renewable – Bronze Level, Oswego County Federal Credit Union Protector Level, Golden Sun Bus Service – Protector Level, Mirabito Financial Group – Protector Level, Over the Top Roofing – Protector Level, Usherwood Office Technology – Protector Level, as well as all of our hole sponsors, volunteers and prize donors.”
The CAC Golf Tournament will be a four-person Captain and Crew event and for $400 golfers can register their team which includes 18 holes of golf, two golf carts, door prizes, a pre-packaged dinner following the round and entry into a $10,000 hole-in-one contest. There will be other contests and prizes as well to round out the fun-filled day.
To learn more about registering your team or for hole and event sponsorship information, visit our website: www.oswegocac.org/events, email: sarah.weigelt@oswegocac.org or call: (315) 592-4453 ext. 3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.