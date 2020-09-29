FULTON – The CAC Golf Tournament was held Sept. 14 at Battle Island State Park in Fulton. According to CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire, “Our first golf tournament was a huge success, I think everyone had a great time while helping to support a very worthy cause. It is my honor to announce this year’s winning teams.”
The first place men’s team was Malone’s Irish Hideaway - Robby Malone Jr., Mark Ciappa, Will Weimer and Lynn Babcock.
The first place mixed team was Stone Creek Seniors - Jaime Cullinan, Gary Pratt, Dave Winterhalt and Donna Cornacchia.
Additional contests, prizes and drawings were held following the tournament with all winners having already been notified.
DeCaire continued, “We would like to thank everyone who participated, sponsored, donated, volunteered and supported this event. A special thank you to Battle Island and Kristin’s Kitchen for helping to provide an excellent venue. We would also like to thank our major sponsors: Novelis - Gold Level, Richard Shineman Foundation-Bronze Level, Pathfinder Bank- Bronze Level, Gregory and Karen Oakes – Bronze Level, Brookfield Renewable – Bronze Level, Oswego County Federal Credit Union Protector Level, Golden Sun Bus Service – Protector Level, Mirabito Financial Group – Protector Level, Over the Top Roofing – Protector Level, and Usherwood Office Technology – Protector Level. Thank you to our food and beverage sponsors for the day which included WIREDTelcom, Gateway Wine and Liquor, Century 21 Leah’s Signature and InfluenceCNY as well as all of our hole sponsors, and prize donors. Our Hole-in-One contest with a prize of $10,000 sponsored by Big John Sales went unclaimed this year with several near missed, but we are looking forward to someone hopefully cashing in next year.”
The 2021 CAC Golf Tournament is tentatively being planned for Aug. 30, 2021.
