CAC and special guests deliver gifts to children and families

FULTON – The Child Advocacy Center (CAC) of Oswego County was visited recently by several special guests who helped deliver gifts to the children and families that visit the CAC.
According to CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire, “We were pleasantly surprised when we welcomed our special guests to the CAC’s Fulton Office. Santa, the Grinch and Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels all stopped-by to help us hand out gifts to the children and families that receive services at the CAC.”
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels added, “The CAC’s Fulton Office is located just down the street from City Hall and when I heard that they were distributing gifts to their clients, I was more than happy to stop-by and lend a hand. The CAC is an important organization in our county, and I am excited to be able to help them and the children in our community.”
DeCaire continued, “The gift giveaway, which will continue for the next few days with delivery by CAC staff to the children and families who were unable to attend in-person, was made possible due to the generosity of many local people and businesses. It was their kindness which enabled us to fill 128 gift bags for the children in our community who visit the CAC for services.”
In a rare occurrence, “the Grinch” stated, “Once my heart grew three times the size, I knew I had to help the CAC distribute these gifts. What better way to spend the holidays than to help those in our community.”
The following donors made this possible: Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Pathfinder Bank – Fulton Branch Employees, Diane Brand and Family, The Staff and Board Members of the CAC, The Staff at Menter Ambulance Service, Oswego Association of Business and Professional Women, and Big John Sales.
The mission of the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is to provide a safe, child-friendly environment that supports a timely, multi-disciplinary response to child sexual abuse, physical abuse and trauma, and promotes healing of victims and their families. To learn more about the services provided at the CAC or to find out how you can help the non-profit organization continue the valuable and much needed work, visit the CAC website at: www.oswegocac.org
