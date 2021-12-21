CAC receives mini–grant award

FULTON – The Child Advocacy Center (CAC) of Oswego County was awarded a mini-grant of $1,000 from the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the NYS Office of Victim Services. This grant award will be used to purchase “Prevention Education Program” curriculum from the Monique Burr Foundation for Children.
“The CAC is thankful for this award which will enable us to provide updated training for our staff to help facilitate child safety educational programs to the elementary aged children in our community”, said Tory DeCaire, Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center.
Educators in Oswego County are encouraged to contact the Outreach Prevention and Education Advocate, Courtney Warren at (315) 592-4453 ext. 3143 or courtney.warren@oswegocac.org for more information and scheduling opportunities for the program.
The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a safe, child-friendly site where members of the MultiDisciplinary Team of Oswego County gather to assist child abuse victims and their families. The CAC is a 501(C)3 non-profit that brings agencies and services together in a non-threatening setting that is physically and psychologically safe for children of all ages. The CAC also provides community outreach and education efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.
For information about the CAC visit the website at www.oswegocac.org or contact CAC Fund Development Manager, Sarah Weigelt at (315) 592-4453 ext. 3117 or via email sarah.weigelt@oswegocac.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.