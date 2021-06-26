Camp Rainbow of Hope continuing as a day camp this year

OSWEGO COUNTY - Camp Rainbow of Hope is a summer camp for children that have experienced the loss of a loved one. This unique camp experience allows children to enjoy typical summer camp activities, mixed with therapeutic group activities led by certified mental health counselors. Camp Rainbow is typically held as a three day overnight camp, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was cancelled last year. This year the Camp Rainbow committee has been planning a day camp schedule that will integrate the healing components as well as the camp activities in a shorter time frame.
Camp Rainbow of Hope is being held at Camp Hollis on Sunday, Aug. 15 and Monday, Aug. 16. Campers (age seven-12) are asked to note their preference of one day on their application in an effort to keep group sizes small. Big Buddies (ages 13-18) will be asked to attend both dates. Applications and more information can be found on the Friends of Hospice website at https://friendsofhospice.org/events.
